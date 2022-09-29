Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.79

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.79 and last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 18039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Allegion by 37.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

