Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €267.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €160.72 ($164.00) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.04.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

