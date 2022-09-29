AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $44,858.46 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032433 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000348 BTC.
AllSafe Profile
AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.
