Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 85,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

