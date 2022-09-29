ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. ALLY has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

