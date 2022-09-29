Aloha 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,684.00 (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar. One Aloha coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aloha has a market cap of $209,479.00 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aloha Profile

Aloha was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

