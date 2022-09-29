Aloha (ALOHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,684.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Aloha has a total market cap of $206,981.00 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

