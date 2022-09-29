Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 180,106,998 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

