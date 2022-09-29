Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 237.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,666,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,020,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

