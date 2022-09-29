Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

