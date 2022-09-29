Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,034,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

