Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.87 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,486,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.