Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the August 31st total of 384,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Alset EHome International Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Alset EHome International has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.52.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 435.93% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.
About Alset EHome International
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
