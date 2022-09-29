Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.02

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.02 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 40905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

The company has a market cap of C$182.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0596042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

