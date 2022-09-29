Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $8,165,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

