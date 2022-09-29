Amalgamated Bank Has $1.15 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,211,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,869,000 after buying an additional 212,948 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.8 %

ELAN stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

