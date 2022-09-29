Amalgamated Bank Sells 610 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 52.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Shutterstock by 22.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 363,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

