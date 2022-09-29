Amalgamated Bank Sells 708 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 126.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.12. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.