Amalgamated Bank Sells 832 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.