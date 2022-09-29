Amber Rudd Buys 2,508 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,508 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56).

On Monday, July 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,208 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 75.58 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 755.80. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54.96 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

