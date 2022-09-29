Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $31.46 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,192,278 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

