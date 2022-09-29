American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.
American Airlines Group Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.