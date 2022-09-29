American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

