American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
American Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
American Express Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of AXP stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
