American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.59

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 48592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

