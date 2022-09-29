American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives $4.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHOTF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.12 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

