American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $218.13 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.