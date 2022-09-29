AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.