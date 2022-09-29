Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

AMGN stock opened at $230.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

