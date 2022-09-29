Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.