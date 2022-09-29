Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $241.05

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE AVB opened at $186.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $181.43 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

