Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $4.13

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. Cowen cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

CTMX opened at $1.46 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 499.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 135,810 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

