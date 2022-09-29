Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $55.89

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.07, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.