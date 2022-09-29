Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $55.89

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.
DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Dynatrace Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of DT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.07, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
