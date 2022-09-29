Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) PT at C$10.50

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$736.57 million and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

