Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $236.84

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.84.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.30. The company has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

