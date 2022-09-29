Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,121

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,121 ($37.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

SDR stock opened at GBX 406.30 ($4.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,195.00. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 397 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 629.50 ($7.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,461.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,761.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 358.82%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

