Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $4.58

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after buying an additional 387,955 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 910,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 180,168 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,701,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 183.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Down 15.6 %

NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $134.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.02. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

