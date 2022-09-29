Analyzing Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grasim Industries and Reliq Health Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grasim Industries and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18% Reliq Health Technologies -138.44% -207.45% -145.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grasim Industries and Reliq Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49 Reliq Health Technologies $1.14 million 64.12 -$9.20 million ($0.05) -7.72

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grasim Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grasim Industries beats Reliq Health Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

(Get Rating)

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company also offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products; and fertilizers comprising neem-coated urea, soil and crop specific customised fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals, and plant and soil health products under the Birla Shaktiman brand name. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement under the Birla White brand; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company is also involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Reliq Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

