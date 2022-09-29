Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

AGPPF stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

