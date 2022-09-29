Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
AGPPF stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $167.75.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
