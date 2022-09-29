ANIVERSE Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $33.26 million and $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

