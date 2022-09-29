Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $297.19 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $297.19 million and $22.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.
Ankr Coin Profile
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ankr Coin Trading
