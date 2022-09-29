Anyswap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123,000.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $123,000.00 and approximately $572,728.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $12.30 or 0.00063356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc."

