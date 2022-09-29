Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,345 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 448,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 937,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,966,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,310 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

