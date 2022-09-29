Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.08.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

AMAT opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

