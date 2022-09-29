April Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One April coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, April has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. April has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

April Coin Profile

April’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official website is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

April Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire April should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase April using one of the exchanges listed above.

