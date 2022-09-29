Apron (APN) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Apron has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apron

Apron was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apron is apron.network.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

