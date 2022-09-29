Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

