APY.Finance (APY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,986.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $541,110.00 and $1,986.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

