Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,901,796 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

