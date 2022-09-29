Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $70.66 million and $13.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010961 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Aragon Coin Profile
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,165,291 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.
Aragon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.