ARC Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (ARCX)

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, ARC Governance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. ARC Governance has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARC Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ARC Governance

ARC Governance’s launch date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARC Governance’s official website is arcx.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

